Snow ends with mild temperatures Tuesday… much colder tonight

Weather

Mainly cloudy skies early Tuesday with scattered snow showers this afternoon. Clearing and cold tonight.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies Tuesday morning, with partly cloudy skies and isolated snow showers possible this afternoon. Relatively mild temperatures today with highs in the low to mid-40s.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies and very cold overnight. Overnight lows on Wednesday will drop into the single digits and teens. Much colder tomorrow afternoon.

EXTENDED: Partly cloudy and chilly Wednesday with highs in the upper-30s and low-40s. There's a small chance for snow showers Thursday and Friday, with chilly temperatures to start the new year. Highs to start 2021 will climb into the upper-30s and low-40s. Right now it looks dry heading into the weekend with a gradual warming trend.