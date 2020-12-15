Snow clears southern Colorado by Tuesday night

Weather

Snow showers along with cold and windy conditions will continue into early Tuesday afternoon. Clearing skies and cold temperatures overnight into Wednesday morning.

TODAY: Snow showers will linger across southern Colorado into the early afternoon. By tonight, the snow exits Colorado with clearing skies overnight. High temperatures will be cold with highs in the lower thiries.

TONIGHT: With clearing skies and lighter winds, temperatures will be frigid overnight. Morning lows will dip into the single digits and teens on Wednesday morning.

EXTENDED: Sunny to partly cloudy skies with a gradual warming trend Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front will drop temps by several degrees on Friday, along with a very small chance for a few isolated snow showers. The weekend looks dry with highs in the forties and fifties.