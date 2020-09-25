Record heat forecast for Friday

Weather

Record setting warmth forecast for Friday… with cooler temperatures by Sunday.

TODAY: Sunny skies, hot and a little breezy for Friday afternoon. A Red Flag Warning has been posted for the higher terrain to the west of the Springs and Pueblo. The record high temperature for Colorado Springs for today is 87 degrees set back in 1998. The forecast for today is 91. Highs across the south eastern plains will climb into the upper-90s and low-100s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and mild overnight temperatures. Overnight lows will dip into the low and mid-50s by sunrise Saturday morning.

EXTENDED: It will be a weekend of two halves… warm Saturday and much cooler Sunday. Highs Saturday will once again climb into the mid and upper-90s. A cold front Sunday will quickly drop temperatures with highs falling into the mid and upper-70s by Sunday afternoon. Another reinforcing shot of cool air Tuesday will likely drop temperatures into the sixties in many places by Wednesday. Have a great weekend!