Beautiful Sunday and Rain Chances Next Week

Weather

Tonight: Very isolated showers possible in central Colorado this evening with the vast majority of residents staying dry, and any precipitation that does fall will be sub-severe and quick moving. Mostly clear skies along the I-25 corridor overnight with temperatures down to 53 degrees in Colorado Springs and 54 in Pueblo.

Sunday: Plenty of sunshine to start the day helping temperatures quickly warm to 85 degrees in Colorado Springs and 90 in Pueblo, putting most spots near ten degrees above average. Increasing cloud coverage during the afternoon with little to no chance of precipitation and good air quality. This type of weather is what we're accustomed to in July, not so much late September.

Extended: Warm temperatures look to stick around through the work week ahead with highs in the 80s every day in Colorado Springs. Expect increased rain chances for Tuesday with clearing conditions by Thursday.

Click HERE for an interactive radar.

The KRDO StormTracker 13 weather app is available for download in the iOS app store and in Google Play.

CLICK HERE for the iOS app.

CLICK HERE for the Android app.