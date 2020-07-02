Hot with isolated thunderstorms Thursday afternoon

Weather

Partly cloudy skies and warm for Thursday afternoon with a few isolated late day thunderstorms.

TODAY: Sunny to partly cloudy skies with temperatures warming into the upper-80s and low-90s for Colorado Springs. Highs across Highway 50 will top out in the mid and upper-90s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be seen between about 2 PM and 6 PM.

TONIGHT: Isolated evening showers and thunderstorms will be possible Thursday evening. And we may pick up a few stronger storms in far eastern Colorado this evening. Skies will gradually clear as we head overnight with morning lows Friday falling into the upper-50s and low-60s.

EXTENDED: Happy 4th of July weekend! Heading into the 4th our chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be going up with more numerous showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening. With increased storm chances, afternoon temperatures will be tempered a bit with highs in the mid-80s. Sunday will also provide a generous chance for showers and thunderstorms.