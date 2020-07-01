Mainly sunny and warm Wednesday

Weather

Wednesday is shaping up to be an absolutely gorgeous day with mainly sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s.

TODAY: Plentiful sunshine for Wednesday afternoon as highs climb into the mid-80's around Colorado Springs and the low-90s for Pueblo. Winds will crop up late day out of the south at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds this evening with clearing skies overnight into Thursday morning. Morning lows will drop into the low and middle 50s.

EXTENDED: Temperatures and chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms going up as we head into the long holiday weekend. Highs will climb into the low-90s around Colorado Springs and the upper-90s in and around Pueblo.

Chances for thunderstorms will be at their greatest Saturday afternoon and evening.