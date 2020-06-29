The Week Ahead

Weather

Tonight: Fire weather warnings continue for much of the I-25 corridor till 8pm due to breezy winds and low relative humidities. The winds will die off overnight and turn calm with temperatures to 57 degrees in Colorado Springs and 62 degrees in Pueblo.

Tuesday: Plenty of sunshine to start the day with high temperatures finally cooling slightly down to seasonal averages. Hitting 86 in Colorado Springs and 93 in Pueblo. Fire Weather Watches are in effect for central/southern Colorado during the afternoon as conditions will likely be close to meeting the criteria necessary to be defined as Critical fire weather. We can’t rule out a few stray afternoon showers along the I-25 corridor, but the overall severity and coverage of the precipitation will be very low. So most locations will stay dry throughout the entire day.

Extended: Dry and comfortable conditions will persist through the mid-week forecast as warming temperatures will return by Thursday. Chance showers and thunderstorms are likely to pop up Friday with isolated afternoon showers expected for our independence Day weekend.

