Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – Scattered PM Storms – 6/27/2020

Weather

Overview: Thunderstorms will decrease in coverage and intensity over the next couple of days while the air begins to heat up again through early next week. A weak cold front should take the edge off the heat by Wednesday, and although isolated thunderstorms are possible occasionally, we look to remain pretty dry for much of next week.

Today: Partly cloudy and breezy at times with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon over and near the mountains before tracking east across the plains this evening. Although storms may be less numerous, and most likely less intense than they were yesterday, isolated, stronger storms could still produce hail to near an inch in diameter and wind gusts to near 60 mph. We expect high temperatures to reach the 80s and 90s for the plains with 70s to lower 80s for our local mountain communities and mountain valleys.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms over the plains will end, then partly cloudy. Low temperatures will fall into the 50s to lower 60s for most areas, but our local mountain communities and high mountain valleys will cool into the 40s.

Sunday: Isolated, brief showers, perhaps accompanied by a little thunder are most likely over and near the mountains, but we don’t expect any severe weather today. Most areas will be warmer with high temperatures in the 90s to near 100 for the plains, 70s and 80s over the mountains and mountain valleys.

Extended: Monday looks dry, breezy, and hot. Isolated thunderstorms may return to the mountains and immediately adjacent plains on Tuesday with the best chance for at least some brief rainfall over the Pikes Peak Region. The added cloud cover and spotty showers should help cool the air for some areas at times during the afternoon as compared to Monday, but we’ll still be toasty. The air should cool a bit Wednesday, but right now it seems unlikely we should expect significant rain anywhere. The air will begin to heat up again as we approach the end of the week with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms becoming more likely by Friday and Saturday.