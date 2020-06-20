Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – Warmer & Dry – 6/20/2020

Weather

Overview: Warmer and drier air will settle over the area for the weekend with only a very slight chance for a brief shower on Father’s Day. A cold front will arrive on Monday bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms back to more areas early next week.

Today: Mostly sunny, becoming breezy and warmer this afternoon with high temperatures reaching the 80s to near 90 for the plains with 70s over our local mountain communities.

Tonight: Mostly clear with low temperatures in the 50s for the plains; 40s over our local mountain areas and mountain valleys.

Father’s Day: Partly cloudy, breezy at times and warmer again with high temperatures in the 80s and 90s for the plains; 70s to lower 80s for our local mountain communities. Isolated, brief showers are possible over and near the mountains during the afternoon and evening hours although we do not expect much rain.

Extended: Monday & Tuesday will be cooler with high temperatures falling into the 70s and 80s for most areas. With the cooler air will come an increase in low-level moisture which should support an increase in showers and thunderstorms over many areas. Warmer with decreasing thunderstorms again Wednesday and Thursday.