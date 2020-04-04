Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – Breezy and Warmer – 4/4/20

Weather

Overview: We're tracking much warmer air and wind for the next few days which for some areas will likely lead to conditions becoming favorable for the spread of wildfires at times. Later next week we should get colder again with another chance for some rain and snow.

Today: After a cool morning we'll warm up considerably this afternoon under a partly cloudy sky. Many areas in eastern Colorado will have a pretty noticeable breeze from the south/southeast this afternoon that could gust over 20 mph at times. The wind may also be a bit gusty over the mountains, but over higher elevations, it'll generally blow from the west. There may be enough instability for spotty, brief rain and/or snow showers over and near the mountains this afternoon, but we aren't expecting any widespread, significant precipitation anywhere today. High temperatures will reach the 50s and 60s for the plains with mainly 40s to lower 50s over our local mountain areas.

Tonight: The wind will subside this evening and we'll become mostly clear with low temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

Sunday: Sunday will be warmer again with high temperatures in the 60s and 70s for the plains; mainly 50s over the mountains. We expect increasing wind and drier air to affect many areas as the day progresses. It is likely that conditions will become favorable for the spread of wildfires Sunday afternoon for areas where significant precipitation has not fallen recently; this appears most likely along and south of the Arkansas River although southern El Paso county may also experience critical fire weather conditions.

Extended: We will remain partly cloudy, warm, dry, and breezy to windy at times Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures in the 60s and 70s for many areas with lower 80s possible over the far southeastern plains.

We're tracking a shallow layer of much colder air that looks to remain just to our north for most of Wednesday which would suggest we would likely remain warm and windy for most of the day. However, it is possible that the leading edge of that shallow layer of colder air could come a little farther south than currently expected which would cause the air to cool significantly for the plains of eastern Colorado, especially along and north of the Arkansas River. We'll track the possibility for this colder air arriving as early as Wednesday over the next couple of days.

It seems likely that by Wednesday night and Thursday all areas will get much colder and our chances for some rain and snow will be on the rise again. If we do receive rain and snow late Wednesday and Thursday it appears likely we'll dry out and warm up again briefly Friday through early Saturday before another shot of colder, unsettled weather might affect the area.