Critical fire weather with approaching cold front

Conditions remaining quiet through the rest of the afternoon and overnight hours tonight. Mostly clear skies with temperatures reaching into the 30s for evening lows along the I-25 corridor.

Fire Weather Warnings are in effect for the majority of southeastern Colorado Wednesday afternoon. Wind gusts to 55mph combined with relative humidity values approaching the single digits are responsible for the critical fire weather. If a fire does start it'll spread quickly and erratically, so burning is not recommended. Besides the fire weather concerns, plenty of sunshine with temperatures into the 60s and 70s and no chance of precipitation.

The fire weather conditions remain for Thursday as strong wind gusts and warm temperatures are again likely. A low pressure system, currently developing off the pacific northwest will make it's entry into Colorado Friday. Significantly cooler temperatures, a rain/snow mix, and breezy winds will accompany this frontal passage. Overall impacts look to be relatively minimal at this time, but plenty of uncertainty still exists with this forecast. Stay tuned in the coming days for updates.

