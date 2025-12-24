Tracking a potential record breaking Christmas Eve

Merry Christmas Eve Southern Colorado! We are going to have well above normal temperatures today, highs will be in the 60s to 70s for majority of Southern Colorado with a couple towns in the Eastern Plains flirting with high of 80. The High Country will have highs in the 40s to 50s. Our skies will be mostly cloudy.

Tonight we will continue with the mild temperatures, our lows will be in the 30s to 40s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with the High Country having lows in the 20s to 30s. Cloudy conditions continue.

The warm temperatures will continue for Christmas, highs will be in the 60s to 70s across Southern Colorado. The High Country will continue with the 40s to 50s. If you are looking for a white Christmas, you will have to go into the mountains were they do have snow chances.

Dry and slightly cooler temperatures will finish out our holiday week. Highs will be in the 60s to 70s along the Front Range and the Eastern Plains. The High Country will continue to have highs in the 40s to 50s. The mountains will continue to have snow chances.

The warm temperatures continue for the start of the weekend. Snow will continue in the mountains and there is a slight chance we could potentially see some rain/snow spill over into the I-25 corridor Saturday night.

Temperatures will fall to seasonal Sunday with highs in the 30s to 40s for Southern Colorado. Our skies will be dry.

Highs will increase into the 40s for start of the final week of 2025 with dry conditions. Temperatures increase slightly Tuesday, highs will be in the 40s to 50s.