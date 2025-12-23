Cooler but still above normal temps today

Although cooler than yesterday, we still above normal temperatures for Southern Colorado. Highs will be in the 60s to 70s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with the High Country having highs in the 40s to 50s. Our skies will mostly sunny with some clouds.

Tonight clouds will increase. It will be another mild night with lows in the 30s to 40s for majority of Southern Colorado. A few towns in the mountains will have lows in the teens to 20s.

Christmas Eve is going to be a warm one! Highs will be in the 60s to 70s for most of Southern Colorado. Some towns in the High Country will have their highs in the 40s to 50s and some towns in the Eastern Plains will be having an high of around 80. Our skies will remain dry and partly to mostly cloudy.

The warmth marches on for Christmas Day. Highs will continue to be in the 60s to 70s with the High Country having highs in the 40s to 50s. If you want a white Christmas, you will have to go to the mountains because that is where the snow will be.

The rain and snow chances will continue for the mountains Friday. It will continue to be dry in Southern Colorado. Highs will fall into the 50s to 60s for majority of Southern Colorado, these temperatures are still above normal.

Saturday, highs will continue to be in the 50s to 60s with a very slight chance for an isolated shower. Sunday will be cooler with highs falling into the 40s to 50s. We will keep with those temperatures heading into the final days of 2025!