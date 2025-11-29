Chilly temperatures begin today

Today we will experience about a 30 degree drop in temperatures from Friday. Our highs will be in the 30s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 30s to 40s. Clouds will decrease as we go throughout the day becoming sunny by the afternoon.

Tonight will be cold with lows in the single digits to teens across Southern Colorado. Our skies will have few clouds.

Sunday will start out dry then snow will begin in the High Country by the late morning and continue for the rest of the day. Snow will make its way closer to the I-25 corridor by the late afternoon to evening time. We could see some snow in the Colorado Springs area by the early hours of Monday, along with some hometowns along the I-25 corridor. As of now this will be quick and brief allowing for mostly a dusting. Highs will be in the 30s to 40s across the region.

The snow will dry out by mid morning Monday. Clouds will decrease and our skies will become sunny. However we will keep the cold temperatures around. Highs will continue to be in the 30s to 40s across Southern Colorado.

Tuesday will be dry with highs increasing into the 40s to the low 50s.

For the middle of the work week are tracking another potential chance for snow. We will continue to monitor this system as it gets closer and continue to update as Wednesday approaches. Highs this day will be in the 30s to 40s across Southern Colorado.

We will dry out for the remainder of the work week and have sunny skies. Thursday highs will be in the 40s for majority of Southern Colorado. Highs increase slightly Friday into the 40s to low 50s across Southern Colorado.