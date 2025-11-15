Warm and sunny start to the weekend

We will continue with the unseasonably warm temperatures today. We will have highs in the 70s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with the High Country having highs in the 60s. Our skies will continue to be sunny!

Tonight clear skies will continue with lows in the 30s to 40s along the Front Range and Eastern Plains with Mountain towns having their lows in the 20s to 30s.

For your Sunday Funday highs will fall into the 60s to low 70s across Southern Colorado. The day will start dry but by the afternoon we the High Country will experience snow while lower elevations will experience rain and snow. We could see an isolated shower make its way along the I-25 corridor in the evening to early night. The Eastern Plains will continue to have dry skies.

The High Country will have some lingering snow as we head into Monday morning the remainder of Southern Colorado will be dry. We will have highs in the 60s along the Front Range and Eastern Plains with the High Country having highs in the 40s to 50s.

Tuesday we will continue to have dry conditions with highs in the 50s to 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with 40s to 50s for the High Country.

We will continue to have the same temperatures for the middle of the work week. We do welcome back some potential rain and snow for Southern Colorado with the higher elevations have a snow chance and the lower elevations have a chance for rain. The Eastern Plains will remain dry.

We will dry out for the second half of the work week with highs in the 40s to 50s.