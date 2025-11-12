Aurora Borealis returns tonight however our skies will be partly cloudy

Tonight we will have lows in the 30s to 40s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains while the High Country will have lows ranging from the upper teens to 30s. We can expect a stronger Aurora Borealis tonight however our skies will partly cloudy so it may be difficult to see the beautiful colors.

Temperatures increase Thursday with highs in the 70s along the Front Range and Eastern Plains with highs in the 60s for the High Country. Our skies will be mostly sunny with some clouds.

To finish out the work week highs will continue to be in 60s to 70s across Southern Colorado with sunny and dry skies continuing.

Temperatures will begin to decline for the start of the weekend. Highs will be in the 60s for majority of Southern Colorado with some hometowns having highs in the low 70s.

Highs will be in the 60s for Southern Colorado Sunday. The High Country has chance for rain and snow. A few of those showers can make its way across the I-25 corridor so there is a slight chance for an isolated rain shower.

Cool temperatures remain as we head into the start of the work week. We will have highs in the 40s to 50s. We will dry out and have sunny skies. We will continue with the cool temperatures and dry skies for Tuesday as well.