Showers and thunderstorms will come to an end by late tonight. There is a possibility for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm with hail and wind being our main concerns. This can occur in the High Country, north of Pueblo along the I-25 corridor, and portions of the Eastern Plains. Once the showers and thunderstorms pass our skies will be mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the 50s to 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with the High Country having lows in the upper 30s to 40s.

We well have a wet finish to the work week. The High Country has the potential for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm with the main concern being hail and wind. The rest of Southern Colorado can experience normal thunderstorms. This can continue into late evening to night, so if you are going out for Friday Night Lights make sure to have rain gear. Highs will be in the 80s to 90s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 70s to 80s.

Active weather continues for the start of the weekend. We will have potential for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with our main concern being hail and wind. Highs will fall slightly into the 70s to 80s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains and 60s to 70s for the High Country.

We will dry out to finish the weekend with highs remaining in the 70s to 80s for majority of Southern Colorado.

The dry weather will continue for the start of the work week. Highs will remain in the 70s to 80s but some hometowns in the Eastern Plains will have high around 90.

Tuesday highs will continue to be in the 70s to 80s for majority of Southern Colorado with highs in the low 90s for the Eastern Plains. There is a slight chance for a shower and thunderstorm.

For the middle of the work week highs will be in the 70s to 80s with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms.