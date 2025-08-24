Weather Alert: Severe T-storms and Flash Flooding this evening and tonight

El Paso, Pueblo, and counties in the Eastern Plains are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9PM. Our main concerns are hail, flooding, and breezy conditions.

El Paso County is under a Flash Flood Warning until 5:30PM

Showers and thunderstorms will continue until the late night to early morning hours then our skies will become mostly clear to partly cloudy. Our lows will be in the 50s to 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains and 40s to 50s for the High Country.

We will continue with the active weather for the start of the work week. There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon to evening time, at this time we are not expecting any severe storms. The High Country and Walsenburg is under a Flood Watch starting at 12PM Monday and lasting until 12AM Tuesday. Our highs will be in the 70s for Southern Colorado.

Tuesday we will continue with the cool temperatures. It will be coolest day of the work week with highs in the upper 60s to 70s across Southern Colorado. We will continue with the daily afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms.

The middle of the work week highs will increase back into the 70s to 80s across Southern Colorado. The wet weather continues with afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms.

We will continue to have highs in the 70s to 80s for the remainder of the work week. We will continue to have daily chances for afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms.

The cool temperatures and rain chances continue for the start of the weekend.