Weather Alert: Flash Flooding Possible Tonight

Flash Flood Watch until 10PM due to heavy rainfall that can cause flooding in areas that are prone to flooding, near rivers, have already experience heavy amount of rainfall, etc. El Paso, Teller, and Pueblo Counties are included in the flood watch.

The rain and thunderstorms will make its way out of Southern Colorado by the late tonight then our skies will be come mostly clear to partly cloudy. Our lows will be in the 50s to 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. 40s to 50s for the High Country.

Thursday will be the coolest day of the work week with highs in the 70s to 80s for Southern Colorado. We will continue with our daily afternoon to evening shower and thunderstorm chances. From Colorado Springs to Denver there is a chance for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm main concern being wind and hail. All of Southern Colorado will have to watch for the potential for isolated flooding as these storms push through the area.

The wet weather will continue for the end of the work week. There is no severe weather threat as of now just general showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon to evening. With all the rainfall we have been getting we will still have to monitor the potential for isolated flooding. Highs will be in the 80s for Southern Colorado.

Rain and thunderstorm chances remain in our forecast for the start of the weekend with highs in the 80s to 90s.

There is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs remaining in the 80s to 90s Sunday.

We will dry out by the start of the work week with highs remaining in the 80s to 90s.