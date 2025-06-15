Near record temps Monday

Rain and thunderstorm chances will continue into the early hours of tonight. There is a chance for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm; our main concern will be wind and hail. As we head into the later hours of tonight, we will dry out, and our skies will become mostly clear. Lows will be in the 50s to 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the 40s.

The start of the work week will be hot! Highs will be in the 90s to 100s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains, and in the High Country, they will be in the 80s to 90s. Our skies will be sunny, but we will have to watch for critical fire weather west of the I-25 corridor.

Tuesday, a weak disturbance will make its way through the area and cause temperatures to decrease slightly. Highs will be in the 80s to 90s for Southern Colorado. There is also a chance for showers and thunderstorms. The Eastern Plains have a chance of isolated to scattered strong to severe thunderstorms. Our main concerns will be wind and hail.

The middle of the work week will have highs remaining in the 80s to 90s for Southern Colorado with sunny skies.

Juneteenth temperatures will start to rise. Highs will be in the 90s to 100s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 80s to 90s.

The warmth will stick around for Friday, which is the start of summer! The heat will continue as we head into the start of the weekend.