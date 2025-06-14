Scorching Father’s Day

Tonight we will have lows in the 50s to 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the 40s. Our skies will be partly cloudy to mostly clear.

Father's Day is going to be a scorcher. It will be unseasonably warm with highs in the 90s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 70s to 80s. There is a slight chance for an afternoon to evening shower. The Eastern Plains have a chance for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm. The main concerns will be gusty winds and hail.

The heat will stick around for the start of the work week. The I-25 corridor will have highs remaining in the 90s, the Eastern Plains will have highs in the 90s to 100s, and the High Country will have highs in the 70s to 80s. We will see sunny skies but the Eastern Plains have a slight chance for an pop up shower.

Tuesday a weak disturbance will make its way through Southern Colorado. This will slightly decrease temperatures and allow us to have a chance for a shower/t-storm. Highs will be in the 80s to 90s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the upper 60s to 80s.

Temperatures will remain in the 80s to 90s for the middle of the work week with sunny skies.

Juneteenth temperatures will start to increase. Highs will be in the 90s for majority of Southern Colorado.

Friday, which is the start of summer, highs will be in the 90s to 100s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 80s to 90s. Our skies will be sunny!