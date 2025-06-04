Potential severe weather continues Thursday

Rain chances will continue as we head into the night. We will dry out by late Wednesday to early Thursday morning. Our lows will be in the 40s to 50s for majority of Southern Colorado with a few hometowns in the High Country having lows in the 30s.

Thursday we will continue with the rain and t-storm chances. We will continue with the chance for severe showers and thunderstorms. Along the I-25 corridor there is a chance for an isolated severe thunderstorm while the southeastern portion of Colorado (includes La Junta, Springfield, and Lamar) will have a chance for scattered severe thunderstorms. Our main concerns will be hail and wind. Highs will increase into the 70s to low 80s for majority of Southern Colorado with the High Country having highs in the 50s to 60s.

Rain chances continue to finish out the work week. There is also a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms as well. The I-25 corridor will continue with a chance for isolated severe thunderstorms while the southeastern portion of Colorado will continue to have a chance for scattered severe thunderstorms. Our main concerns will continue to be wind and hail. Highs will be in the 70s for Southern Colorado and the High Country will have highs in the 50s to 60s.

The start of the weekend will be sunny but as we head into the afternoon to evening time there is a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 70s to 80s for Southern Colorado. The High Country will have highs in the 60s.

Sunday will be the same with sunshine to start then rain and thunderstorm chances. Highs will remain the same.

The start of the work week we will keep rain chances in our forecast. Highs will remain in the 70s to 80s for majority of Southern Colorado. We will continue with the same weather for Tuesday as well.