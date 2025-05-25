Rainy Memorial Day

Tonight we will have lows in the 40s to 50s along the I-25 corridor and the Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the 30s to 40s. There is chance for rain showers that will continue as we head into the early hours of Memorial Day.

Memorial Day will be cool and wet one for Southern Colorado. Highs will be in the 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 50s to 60s. There is a chance for rain and thunderstorms. Pueblo and south along the I-25 corridor have chance for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm. The main concern are gusty winds and hail.

Rain will continue as we head into Tuesday. Highs will increase into the 70s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 60s to 70s.

We will keep with the wet weather and temperatures in the 60s to 70s across Southern Colorado for the middle of the work week.

Thursday is the Air Force graduation. We will have to monitor the rain as it remains in our forecast. Rain chances will continue across Southern Colorado along with highs remaining in the 60s to 70s.

Rain chances remain in the forecast to finish out the work week. However not everyone will see rain, the Eastern Plains will see sunny skies. Highs will be in the 70s to 80s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 60s to 70s.

The Eastern Plains will continue to stay dry for the start of the weekend. The rest of Southern Colorado does have a chance for rain to start the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s to 80s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 60s to 70s.