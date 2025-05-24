Rain and thunderstorm chances continue Sunday

Teller and El Paso County are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8PM

Tonight we will have lows in the 50s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the 30s to 40s. Our rain chances will come to an end by late tonight.

Sunday we will keep with the cooler temperatures. We will have highs in the 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs ranging from the 50s to 70s. We will continue with our chance for showers and thunderstorms. The I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains have a chance for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm. Our main concerns are hail and wind.

Memorial Day will be a rainy day. We will continue with a chance for showers and thunderstorms however we are not expected to have severe storms at this time. Highs will remain in the 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains while the High Country will continue to have highs ranging from the 50s to 70s.

Tuesday highs will increase into the 70s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 60s to 70s. We will keep rain chances in our forecast.

Wednesday will be a copy and paste day. Rain chances will remain in our forecast and Highs will remain the same from Tuesday as well.

Thursday is the Air Force graduation day and we are monitoring the chance for showers as well. As of now we can expect them in the afternoon to evening time. Highs will be in the 70s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 70s to 60s.

We will keep with the rain shower chances to finish out the work week. Highs will remain in the 70s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains and 60s to 70s for the High Country.