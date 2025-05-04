Getting much needed moisture this work week

Tonight will be a mild night across Southern Colorado. Lows will be in the 40s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains, while the High Country will be in the 30s. There is a chance for rain along the lower elevations and rain/snow in the High Country. Some portions of the High Country will be under a Winter Weather Advisory starting this evening and lasting until 6 AM Tuesday due to moderate snow impacting travel.

We will continue with the rain, snow, and the rain/snow mix as we head into the start of the work week. Portions of the High Country have a Winter Storm Warning that goes into effect starting at noon on Monday and lasting until 6 AM Wednesday due to heavy snow that can make travel difficult, including Pikes Peak. It is possible that in the lower elevations we could have some thunderstorms with the rain showers, even the High Country could hear some rumbles of thunder while they are experiencing snow. Highs tomorrow will fall into the 50s to 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 40s to 50s.

For Tuesday and Wednesday, we will keep with rain, snow, and rain/snow mix across Southern Colorado. Highs during this time will remain the same as well, 50s to 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains, while the High Country will have highs in the 40s to 50s.

For the second half of the work week, we will keep rain chances for Southern Colorado. These rain chances are more isolated and not everyone will experience them, but some hometowns can, so do not be surprised if a quick shower pops up. Highs will increase back into the 60s to 70s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country highs will increase back into the 50s to 60s.

For the start of the weekend, we will keep with the same temperatures from the end of the work week. There is a slight chance for a shower, but I expect most of us to stay dry with sunny skies!