Chilly and wet night ahead

Tonight we will have cool temps and rain/snow chances across Southern Colorado. We will have lows in the 30s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains, while the High Country will have highs in the teens to 20s. Rain and snow chances will continue into the early hours of Sunday.

We will start Sunday off dry but by the afternoon, there is a chance for more rain and snow across Southern Colorado. Our highs will be cooler, along the I-25 corridor, and the Eastern Plains highs will be in the 50s to 60s, while the High Country will have highs ranging from the 30s to 50s.

The work week will start dry, but we will keep the seasonal temperatures around. Along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains highs will mainly be in the 60s, however, a few lucky hometowns will have highs in the low 70s. The High Country will have highs ranging from the 40s to the 60s. The High Country will start to have snow chances Monday night which will eventually make its way to the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains.

Tuesday, we will have rain and snow chances back in our forecast across all of Southern Colorado. We will have highs in the 70s for the Eastern Plains, 60s and 70s along the I-25 corridor, and 30s to 50s for the High Country.

For the second half of the work week, highs will be in the 50s to 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs ranging from the 30s to 40s. There is a slight chance for rain and snow every day for the second half of the work week as well.

The start of next weekend will be a cold one with snow chances.