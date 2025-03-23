Warm work week ahead

Tonight we will have lows in the 30s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the teens to 20s. Our skies will be mostly clear.

Monday will be the start of a warming trend in Southern Colorado. We will have highs in the 70s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. We will have highs in the 40s to 60s for the High Country.

Tuesday we will have highs in the 60s to 70s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 50s to 60s.

For the middle of the work week we will see highs in the 70s to around 80 along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will see highs in the 50s to 70s.

Thursday highs will increase even more, the Eastern Plains will have highs in the 80s, 70s to 80s along the I-25 corridor, and 50s to 70s for the High Country.

We will have to watch for potential fire weather by the end of the work week. We will see temperatures remain in the 70s to 80s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 40s to 60s. A cold front will make its way through the area late Friday allowing for cooler temps to start the weekend and a slight chance for rain/snow across Southern Colorado.

Highs will fall into the 50s to 60s for the start of the weekend where they will remain for Sunday.