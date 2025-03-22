Cooler and calmer to finish out the weekend

Southern Colorado is under a Red Flag Warning until 8PM due to dry and breezy conditions.

Tonight we will have lows in the 30s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the teens to 20s with isolated snow showers coming to an end early Sunday morning.

Temperatures will fall slightly on Sunday. We will have highs in the 50s to 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. Highs will be in the 30s to 50s for the High Country. Our skies will be mostly sunny.

We will have a warm start to the work week. Highs will be in the 70s for the majority of Southern Colorado with the High Country having highs in the 40s to 60s.

Highs will dip slightly for Tuesday. Highs will be in the 60s to 70s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains while the high country will have highs in the 40s to 60s.

For the middle of the work week majority of Southern Colorado will be back in the 70s with the high country having highs in the 50s to 60s.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the work week we will have highs in the 70s to 80s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs 50s to 60s.

Temperatures will fall back into the 60s to 70s to finish out the work week.