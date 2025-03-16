Warm and windy start to the work week

Tonight will be another warm night across Southern Colorado we will have lows in the 30s to 40s along the I-25 corridor and for the Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows ranging from the teens to the 30s. Our skies will remain clear.

The start of the work week will be warm and windy. The Eastern Plains will have highs in the 80s, along the I-25 corridor we will have highs in the 70s, and the High Country will have highs from the 40s to 60s. The majority of Southern Colorado is under a Red Flag Warning starting at 11 AM and lasting until midnight. It will be very dry with gusts up to 50 mph.

Highs will fall into the 70s for the Eastern Plains Tuesday, 60s along the I-25 corridor, and 30s to 50s for the High Country. It will be dry and windy, which is why we are under another Red Flag Warning for a majority of Southern Colorado from 11 AM to 8 PM Tuesday. The Southern Portion of the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains are also under a High Wind Watch from Tuesday morning to Tuesday evening due to gusts getting up to 65 mph.

We will welcome in the next chance for rain and snow for Southern Colorado. The High Country will see the snow first then it will make its way across the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains by the afternoon to evening time. Kit Carson and Cheyenne county are under a Winter Storm Watch from late Tuesday to Wednesday morning due to strong winds and some snow that could lead to blizzard conditions.

We will dry out Wednesday and keep the cool temps around. Our highs will be in the 40s to 50s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs ranging from the 20s to 40s.

On Thursday, which is the start of spring, we'll have dry conditions continue with increasing back into the 40s to 50s for a majority of Southern Colorado. High Country will have highs ranging from the 30s to 50s.

We will keep with the same temps for Friday, but the High Country does have a chance for showers the rest of Southern Colorado will remain dry.

50s and 60s for the start of the weekend with sunny skies!