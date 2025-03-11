First disturbance come through tomorrow causing cooler temps and mountain snow chances

Today we will have another unseasonably warm day here in Southern Colorado. The Eastern Plains will have highs in the 70s, along the I-25 corridor we will have highs in the upper 60s to 70s, and the High Country will have highs ranging from the 40s to 60s. Our skies will be mostly sunny.

Tonight we will have lows in the in the 30s across majority of Southern Colorado. The High Country will have the teens to 20s. Our skies will be partly cloudy.

Wednesday we will have highs slightly dip as a wave makes its way through. We will have highs in the 60s to low 70s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains and highs in the 40s to 50s for the High Country. The High Country will have slight chance for isolated snow showers.

Thursday temps rebound into the 70s for the Eastern Plains, 60s to 70s along the I-25 corridor, and 40s to 60s for the High Country. It will also be breezy we can get gust up to 40mph.

Friday the second disturbance will make its way through Southern Colorado dropping temps and bring snow chances across Southern Colorado. Highs will fall into the 40s to 50s across Southern Colorado with the High Country having highs range from the 20s to 40s.

We will dry out by the start of the weekend but keep the cool temps around.