Nice weekend finish

Tonight we will have lows in the 20s along the I-25 corridor and for the Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the single digits and teens. We will have clear skies across Southern Colorado.

For your Sunday Funday, it's going to be a fantastic one! We spring forward so we gain an extra hour of sunlight, the sun will set at 7 PM. We will continue to see an increase in temperatures, our highs will be in the 50s to 60s along the I-25 corridor and 40s to 60s for the High Country.

We will keep the warmth around for the start of the work week. Highs will increase into the upper 70s for the Eastern Plains, 60s to 70s along the I-25 corridor, and 40s to 60s for the High Country.

Tuesday highs will drop slightly into the 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 40s to 60s. Highs will stay here for Wednesday and Thursday as well. Thursday night there is a chance for some rain and snow to make its way into Southern Colorado.

For the end of the work week there is another chance for rain and snow for Southern Colorado. We will also have some breezy conditions. Highs will fall into the 40s to 50s.