Cool Weekend Ahead

Tonight: Lows will be in the 20s to 30s along the I-25 corridor and teens to 20s for the High Country Region. There is chance for snow for the High Country Region the rest of Southern Colorado will be dry with clear skies.

Tomorrow: Temperatures will fall into the the 40s for majority of Southern Colorado with a few hometowns getting into low 50s. The High Country Highs will range from the upper 20s to 40s. Our skies will be sunny.

Extended: We will keep with the unseasonably cool temperatures for Sunday with dry skies. Snow chances enter back into our forecast Monday and will remain until the middle of the work week. 30s and 40s for Monday, then temperatures fall into 20s for Tuesday and Wednesday before rising back into the 40s for the second half of our work week.