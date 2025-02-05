Warmer/Windy Wednesday; Cooler Weekend

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with cooler highs in the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy with a chance for a shower. Cooler highs in the mid to upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a snow shower. Cooler highs in the mid to upper 30s to low 40s.