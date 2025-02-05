Warmer/Windy Wednesday; Cooler Weekend
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 20s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with cooler highs in the low to mid 50s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 60s.
SATURDAY: Variably cloudy with a chance for a shower. Cooler highs in the mid to upper 40s.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a snow shower. Cooler highs in the mid to upper 30s to low 40s.