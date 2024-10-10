Dry and Warm Pattern Continues

Today we will have another warm and dry day across Southern Colorado. It will be warm with highs in 70s for the High Country Region, 80s for most of Southern Colorado, and highs around 90 for the Eastern Plains. Due to the warm temperatures we do have the potential to tie or break a record in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. The forecasted high for Colorado Springs is 83 and the record is 84 for Pueblo the high today is 88 with a record of 89.

We will keep the dry and mostly clear skies around as we head into the night. Our lows will be in the 40s to 50s for Southern Colorado and the 30s for the High Country Region.

For the end of the work week temperatures will remain in the 80s for Southern Colorado with highs in the upper 80s for the Eastern Plains and 70s for the High Terrain. The same temperatures will remain for the start of the weekend along with the dry and sunny conditions.

A cool down will be here by the end of the weekend with highs in the 70s for all of Southern Colorado.

By the start of the work week temperatures will be closer to normal with with a slight chance for showers, but most of the rain is expect to stay in the high terrain.