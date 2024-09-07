Nice weather continues

There is a slight chance for an isolated shower as we head into the evening and early nighttime hours. Most of the rain will stay in high country region but a storm or two could make its way across the I-25 corridor. As we head into the later night time hours we will dry out and skies will become partly cloudy. Lows tonight will be in the 50s across Southern Colorado.

Your Sunday Funday will be another great day with highs in the 80s and 90s across the region, the 90s occurring in the Eastern Plains. There is another slight chance for an isolated shower in the afternoon to evening time, however most of will stay dry.

As we head into the start of the work week the 80s and 90s will continue. As we head into the middle of the work week the 80s and 90s continue. Most of us will stay dry however there is another slight chance for an isolated shower here in the Springs, Pueblo will stay dry. The higher country region will also have a chance for showers during this time.