Heavy Rain Possible Today

Flash Flood Watch (meaning conditions today will be favorable for localized heavy rain producing flash flooding) in effect from 3pm until midnight tonight.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and a thunderstorm until midnight, then gradual clearing. Lows in the mid-50s for Colorado Springs and near 60° for Pueblo.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance for an afternoon, light shower. High in the mid-80s for Colorado Springs and near 90° for Pueblo.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for an afternoon shower. High in the mid-80s in Colorado Springs and near 90° for Pueblo.