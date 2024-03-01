High Fire Danger Ahead of Our Next Storm

TODAY: Warm and windy with highs ranging from the mid-60s to the low 70s across the Plains. Winds will increase to 20-30 mph this afternoon and humidity will drop leading to high fire danger. Clear overnight with lows in the 20s and 30s.

EXTENDED: Saturday will be a repeat of today with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s and very windy conditions. Fire weather will be heightened more so on Saturday than it is today with higher wind gusts and drier air.

The mountains are under winter storm alerts as a big system will bring 1-2 feet of snow to mountain areas along with strong winds and very tough travel Saturday night through Monday.

The I-25 corridor will see the chance of a few rain and snow showers Sunday and Monday. Seasonable weather holds through next week with intermittent rain and snow chances continuing.