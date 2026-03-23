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Weather

80-degree Temperatures Return

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Published 3:55 PM

TODAY: Afternoon highs will be slightly warmer than Sunday, topping off in the high 60s in Colorado Springs and the low 70s in Pueblo. Poor air quality due to wildfire smoke could return by the afternoon. A few light showers are possible tonight. Red Flag Warnings are in place across the West Mountains, Sangres, San Luis Valley, and southern I-25 corridor until 7 pm.

TOMORROW: We're tracking warmer and drier conditions with highs possibly making it to the low 80s in Colorado Springs; mid 80s are likely for Pueblo Tuesday. Fire danger remains a concern.

WEDNESDAY: Temps peak with the warmest conditions we will see this week in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. 90-degrees are possible in Pueblo, La Junta, and Lamar.

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Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

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