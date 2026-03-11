Skip to Content
High Fire Danger Tomorrow

Published 3:45 PM

TODAY: We're tracking cooler temperatures on the back end of a cold front that swept across Eastern Colorado last night, topping off in the low to mid 50s along and east of I-25 today. Winds will be gusty across our Central Mountains and San Luis Valley, where humidity levels are low enough, and temperatures are warm enough (seeing some 60s there) for Red Flag Warnings until 7 p.m.

TOMORROW: Low temperatures in the morning will be very chilly and in the 20s. However, we warm back up quickly to the 60s for El Paso County and 70s for areas to the southeast. We're tracking even stronger wind gusts, with some 60+ MPH gusts possible across higher elevation areas in southern Colorado and 100+ MPH gusts across the foothills in NoCo. Red Flag Warnings are in place for most of Southern Colorado from 11 am until 9 pm.

EXTENDED: Fire danger continues Friday and Saturday with warm temps and gusty winds. Sunday brings some much-needed moisture and cooler temps back around average in the 50s.

Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

