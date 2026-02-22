Primary weather concern this week: WIND

An approaching upper-level system will bring very strong winds on Tuesday and Wednesday, along with a chance for high country snow!

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and light wind will allow for another chilly night. Lows will drop into the teens and 20s in Southern Colorado.

TOMORROW: Consider Monday the calm before the storm... windstorm that is! Monday's high temperatures will warm into the 50s and 60s, making it another above average day of temperatures. With the exception of a few high clouds and a light afternoon breeze, it will be a quiet and pleasant day.

TUESDAY: We're tracking an upper-level wave that promises to really kick up the winds on Tuesday. FIRE WEATHER WATCHES have already been issued for portions of southern I25 (including Pueblo, Walsenburg and Trinidad) as 30MPH gusts will combine with low humidity levels to significantly raise fire danger. HIGH WIND WATCHES for some of the northern mountain communities (including Breckenridge, Rocky Mountain National Park, Winter Park and Nederland) as up to 80MPH gusts will be possible in the high country! Needless to say, the wind will be the big story on Tuesday. Temperatures, as a result of the strong winds, will become quite warm with highs expected to get into the 60s and 70s - with Colorado Springs expected to rival the record high for the day of 71° set back in 1986. Late Tuesday, snow will begin to spread into the northern Colorado Rockies with this snow expected to continue through Wednesdsay.

WEDNESDAY: Snow will continues to spread across the central mountains, with upwards of 6" possible for some of the highest peaks. While this system isn't looking to be a major snow producer, what snow it does drop will be combined with very strong winds creating white-out conditions on mountain roads - travel in the high country on Wednesday will likely prove to be quite treacherous at times, so keep a close eye on conditions if you have plans to head west at any point on Wednesday. As for areas along and east of I25, winds on Wednesday will again be the big story HOWEVER there is a very slight chance that a quick shower could race overhead Wednesday night/Thursday morning - but at this point it doesn't appear that any showers that manage to do so will produce precip significant enough to cause any travel concerns for the area. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 60s and 70s once again, with building cloud cover as the day progresses.

EXTENDED: A cold front Wednesday night will knock temperatures down a touch on Thursday, but Thursday's highs in the 50s and 60s will still be considered "above average." While not as significant as Tuesday and Wednesday winds, Thursday and Friday show signs of being pretty breezy as well. Highs will fluctuate between the 50s and 60s with relatively dry conditions expected into next weekend.