Skip to Content
Weather

Warm weekend brings small amount of moisture

By
Published 4:09 AM

Today: Mostly clear skies through the morning and after 1 pm more clouds roll in but the temperatures and winds remain mild. Temps in the 60s for El Paso and Pueblo County.

Tonight: Overnight lows are hovering right above freezing. The only thing in the skies is clouds.

Tomorrow: Moisture develops through the morning and travels from west to east. The southwest gets hit first through the early morning hours accumulating 1-2 inches for the highest elevation areas. By the time the clouds pass through Alamosa County the precipitation has shifted to a snow rain mix. Around 10 pm a few scattered small rain clouds pop up through the eastern plains.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.