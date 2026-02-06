Warm weekend brings small amount of moisture

Today: Mostly clear skies through the morning and after 1 pm more clouds roll in but the temperatures and winds remain mild. Temps in the 60s for El Paso and Pueblo County.

Tonight: Overnight lows are hovering right above freezing. The only thing in the skies is clouds.

Tomorrow: Moisture develops through the morning and travels from west to east. The southwest gets hit first through the early morning hours accumulating 1-2 inches for the highest elevation areas. By the time the clouds pass through Alamosa County the precipitation has shifted to a snow rain mix. Around 10 pm a few scattered small rain clouds pop up through the eastern plains.