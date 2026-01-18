Snow Headed for Colorado Springs Monday Morning

A fast moving cold weather system is headed straight down Colorado's Front Range, and there's just enough cold and moisture to trigger snow showers just in time for the early morning commute.

First, a review of how mild it has been over Eastern Colorado, Sunday afternoon, where high temperatures reached the low to mid 50s. Since the winds were much lighter than they were Saturday afternoon, we didn't have to worry about fire danger, although to our north, Douglas County has kept in place an open fire ban.

Skies will cloud up overnight in Southeast Colorado, and snow showers will push southward from Lincoln and Elbert Counties, and they will arrive in Colorado Springs around 5:30 to 6:00 a.m. These snow showers won't leave much in accumulation, but it's a pretty good bet that visibilities will be down along I-25, and roads will be slick in spots. It will be cold too with temperatures in the mid teens, so bundle up.

Of course if you have Monday off, for the MLK Holiday, you can wait until lunchtime before heading out; that's when the sunshine returns. It will be cold, however, with daytime temperatures in the upper 30s.

The rest of the week looks mild and dry with daytime temperatures in the 50s. Then another weather system hits us with cold weather on Friday and Saturday morning. It's still too early to tell if Eastern Colorado gets any snow from that approaching storm.