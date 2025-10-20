Dry With High Winds Today

RED FLAG WARNING from 11:00am until 6:00pm today.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs of 68° for Colorado Springs and 73° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows 30° to 35°.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies high temperatures from the mid 70s to near 80°.

EXTENDED FORECAST

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for a shower. Highs 60° to 65°.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cooler with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with high temperatures again in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s