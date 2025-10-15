Warm Wednesday with PM Shower; Sunny & Cooler Through Weekend

TODAY: Partly to variably cloudy skies with a chance for afternoon/evening showers. High temperatures of 76° for Colorado Springs and 81° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with showers possible. Lows in the mid 40s to near 50°.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with highs of 69° for Colorado Springs and 75° for Pueblo.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs 70° to 75°.

EXTENDED FORECAST

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY & MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the low to mid 60s.