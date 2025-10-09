Warm, Sunny Thursday; Showers Possible Friday

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with highs of 79° for Colorado Springs and 83° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

FRIDAY: Variably cloudy skies with a chance for scattered showers. High temperatures of 76° for Colorado Springs and 80° for Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy skies with a slight chance for isolated showers. High temperatures from the mid 70s to near 80°.

EXTENDED FORECAST

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with cooler highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a shower. High temperatures again in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.