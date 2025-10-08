Skip to Content
More Sunshine and Warmer Temperatures

TODAY: Morning fog, then partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Warmer highs in the mid 70s to near 80°.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with fog developing. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with highs 80° to 85°.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a shower. High temperatures from the upper 70s to mid 80s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a shower. High temperatures from the upper 70s to mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the mid 70s to near 80°.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with cooler highs 60° to 65°.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a shower. High temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

