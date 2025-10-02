Sunny & Warm; Cooler This Weekend

TODAY: Sunny skies with highs of 80° for Colorado Springs and 85° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs of 86° for Colorado Springs and 90° for Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Partly to variably cloudy skies with a chance for showers. Cooler highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with cooler highs in the mid 60s to low 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy highs temperatures in the mid 60s to near 70°.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the 70° to 75°.