Skip to Content
Weather

Warmer Weather With Sunshine Through the Weekend

KRDO
By
today at 3:37 AM
Published 3:35 AM

TODAY:  Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs 80° to 85°.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs 85° to 90°.

EXTENDED FORECAST

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance for an afternoon shower. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with showers. High 70° to 75°.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for showers. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chevy Chevalier

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.