Warmer Weather With Sunshine Through the Weekend

TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs 80° to 85°.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs 85° to 90°.

EXTENDED FORECAST

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance for an afternoon shower. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with showers. High 70° to 75°.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for showers. Highs in the low to mid 70s.