More Rain and Possible Flooding

TODAY: Early fog then variably cloudy with showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mostly in the afternoon and evening. High of 78° for Colorado Springs and 86° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy skies with in the mid to upper 50s to near 60°.

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy with a chance for showers thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Highs of 76° for Colorado Springs and 82° for Pueblo.

FRIDAY: Variably cloudy with a chance for showers thunderstorms, primarily in the afternoon/evening. Highs in the mid to upper 70s to low 80s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Partly to variably cloudy skies with a chance for showers mainly in the afternoon/evening. Comfortable high temperatures mid 70s to low 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower and highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Variably cloudy with a slight chance for showers. Temperatures 80° to 85°.