Warm With Afternoon/Evening Showers

TODAY: Partly cloudy to start then variably cloudy in the afternoon with showers and thunderstorms possible, primarily in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for an afternoon/evening shower and possibly a thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warm with high temperatures 90° to 95°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a chance for afternoon/evening showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High temperatures in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Variably cloudy with showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low to mid 80s.